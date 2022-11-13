Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,955 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

