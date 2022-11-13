Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 14,417 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.