Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $119.05.

