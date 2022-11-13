Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

