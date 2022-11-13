Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

