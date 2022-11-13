Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $192.17.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

