Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Partners Bancorp worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PTRS stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.