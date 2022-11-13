Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.19.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total value of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

