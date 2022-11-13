Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

