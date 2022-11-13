Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

