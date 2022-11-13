Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

