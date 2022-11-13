Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,416 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $341.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

