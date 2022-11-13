Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $58.90 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

