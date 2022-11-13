Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18.
In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
