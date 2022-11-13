Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,929 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

