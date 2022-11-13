Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in electroCore were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

