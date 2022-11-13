Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

