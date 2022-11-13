Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

