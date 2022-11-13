Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $290,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 29.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

NYSE:DB opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

