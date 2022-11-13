Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

