Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $481,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.