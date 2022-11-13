Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $627,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

