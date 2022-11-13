Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 59.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

