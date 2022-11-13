Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Stock Performance

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.35 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

