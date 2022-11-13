Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million.

Liquidia Trading Up 0.6 %

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

