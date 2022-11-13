Wedbush Weighs in on Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 77,689 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 357,217 shares of company stock valued at $593,641. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.