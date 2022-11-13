Wedbush Weighs in on Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $358,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 77,689 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,771,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 357,217 shares of company stock valued at $593,641. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

