Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 264.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 101,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.