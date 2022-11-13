Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head to Head Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Whitestone REIT and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.68 $12.05 million $0.36 25.97 RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.49 -$305.17 million ($0.11) -109.91

Whitestone REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Whitestone REIT pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 13.02% 4.43% 1.64% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.67% 0.37% 0.15%

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

