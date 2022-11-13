William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.60). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

9 Meters Biopharma Trading Up 20.7 %

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

