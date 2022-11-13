Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 959,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 467,106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 36,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 119,846 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Up 1.6 %

Wipro Company Profile

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

