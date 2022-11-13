WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 219.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 730 ($8.41) in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,225 ($14.10) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 850 ($9.79) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.85) to GBX 1,210 ($13.93) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

WPP opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

