Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 8.3 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

