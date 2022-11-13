Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12, reports. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 445.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.