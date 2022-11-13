Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12, reports. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 445.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.73.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
