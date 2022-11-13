Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.