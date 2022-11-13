Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $227,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,943,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.68. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.