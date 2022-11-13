Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1,103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.