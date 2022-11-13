Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Ziff Davis worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $60,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.6 %

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.