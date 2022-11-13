Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

