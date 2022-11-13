Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

