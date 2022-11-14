1,994 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $295.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

