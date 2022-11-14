22,085 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

AMH stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

