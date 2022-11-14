3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 67.4% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.