3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $128.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 494.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

