658 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
