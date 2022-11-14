7,250 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

