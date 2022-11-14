9,283 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirby by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kirby by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Down 1.4 %

KEX opened at $67.70 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Company Profile



Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

