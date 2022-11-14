A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

AMRK stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $778.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.93%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

