AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $173.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKFRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 147 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKFRY opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

