Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ACXIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acciona from €185.00 ($185.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($175.00) to €201.00 ($201.00) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.46. Acciona has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

