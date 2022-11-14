Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

